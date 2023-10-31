5 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)