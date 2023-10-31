Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,816,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
