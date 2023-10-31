Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,816,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

