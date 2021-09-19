Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,804,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4421 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
