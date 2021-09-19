Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,804,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4421 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1889 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search