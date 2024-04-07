Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 853,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1888 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

