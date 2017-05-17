Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,412,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 F at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 F at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

