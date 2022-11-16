5 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)