Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,016,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
