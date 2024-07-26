Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,366,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

