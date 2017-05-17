5 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)