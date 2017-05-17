Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 11,920,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search