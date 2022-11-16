Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6,826,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

