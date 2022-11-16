5 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)