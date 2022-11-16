Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,826,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
