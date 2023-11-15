Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,899,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
