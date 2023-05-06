Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,680,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2575 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

