5 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2575 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)