5 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place June 1, 2002.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)