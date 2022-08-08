Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,925,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place June 1, 2002.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

