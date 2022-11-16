Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 22,342,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3754 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search