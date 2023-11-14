Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
