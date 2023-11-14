Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 703,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
