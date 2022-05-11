5 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition AU (2)