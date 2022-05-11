Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,758,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search