5 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 8, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)