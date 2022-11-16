Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,380,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

