5 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2)