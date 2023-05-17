5 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (9)