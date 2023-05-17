Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 18,082,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search