Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 18,082,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (7)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
