5 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3981 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)