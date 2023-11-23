Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30,844,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
