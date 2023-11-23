5 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (4) No grade (3)