5 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (8)