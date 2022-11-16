Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,562,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

