Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,562,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search