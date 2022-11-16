Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,465,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3753 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search