Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,447,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3980 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

