Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,707,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3979 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Heritage - December 28, 2017
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Heritage - December 28, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

