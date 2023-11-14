5 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3979 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)