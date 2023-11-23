Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,054,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1629 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
