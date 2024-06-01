Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

