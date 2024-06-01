Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,003,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
