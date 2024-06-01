5 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)