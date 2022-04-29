25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J "Type 1909-1912". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 with mark J. Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)