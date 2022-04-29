Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J "Type 1909-1912". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909-1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 with mark J. Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Möller (1)
