Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J "Type 1909-1912". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J "Type 1909-1912" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J "Type 1909-1912" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909-1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 with mark J. Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909-1912 J at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search