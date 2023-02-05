Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 362,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- NOA (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
