Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 362,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

