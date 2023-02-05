25 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

