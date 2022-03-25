Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,003,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4064 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search