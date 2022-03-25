Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4064 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search