25 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
