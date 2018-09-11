Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

