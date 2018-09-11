25 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)