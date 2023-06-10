Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,590,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search