Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,590,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
