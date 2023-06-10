25 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3)