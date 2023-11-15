25 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

