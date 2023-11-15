Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 516,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

