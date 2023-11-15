Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 516,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- NOA (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search