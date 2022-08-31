Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 892,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search