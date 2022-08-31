25 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)