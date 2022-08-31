Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 892,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search