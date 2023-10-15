Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 747,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
