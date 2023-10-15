Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 747,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search