Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 506,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

