Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 506,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search