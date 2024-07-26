25 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)