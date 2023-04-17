Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,179,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 95 CZK
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
