25 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)