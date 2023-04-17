Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,179,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 95 CZK
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 25 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

