Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,561,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 J at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

