25 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

