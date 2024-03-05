Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,561,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

