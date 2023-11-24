Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 330,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
