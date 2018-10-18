Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,605,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71566 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 340. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis.be (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search