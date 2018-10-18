25 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71566 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 340. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (8) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)