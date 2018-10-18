Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,605,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71566 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 340. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

