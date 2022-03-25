25 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

