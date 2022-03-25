Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,242,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

