Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,242,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
