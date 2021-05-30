25 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place January 17, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)