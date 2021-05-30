Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,408,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place January 17, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search