25 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,408,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place January 17, 2010.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
