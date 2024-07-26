Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,522,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eeckhout (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (11)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
