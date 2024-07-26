Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,522,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Heritage - July 1, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Heritage - July 1, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1910 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

