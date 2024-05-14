25 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

