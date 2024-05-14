Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search