Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

