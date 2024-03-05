Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction CNG - May 1, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

