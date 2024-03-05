Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
