Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

