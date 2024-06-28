Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search