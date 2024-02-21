Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71565 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
