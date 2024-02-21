Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71565 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
