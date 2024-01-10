Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 962,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32559 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
