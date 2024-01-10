Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 962,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32559 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 25 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search