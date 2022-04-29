Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890-1892 "Type 1890-1892". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 "Type 1890-1892" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 "Type 1890-1892" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

