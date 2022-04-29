20 Pfennig 1890-1892 "Type 1890-1892". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)