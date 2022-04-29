Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890-1892 "Type 1890-1892". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890-1892 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search