Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)
Auction prices
This silver coin from the times of German Empire
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
