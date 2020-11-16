Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

