Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 409,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Coinhouse - June 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

