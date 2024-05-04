Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 409,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
