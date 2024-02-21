20 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service ANACS (1)