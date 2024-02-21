Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 304,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
