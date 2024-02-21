Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 304,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2003
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

